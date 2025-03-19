TUMPAT: The Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) is confident that the National Unity Index (IPNas) value can reach 0.7 this year.

Its director-general Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud said the third IPNas study would be carried out by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s (UKM) Institute of Ethnic Studies (KITA).

“The first IPNas study in 2018 recorded a score of 0.567, which increased to 0.629 in 2022.

“Therefore, for this third study, we are optimistic that IPNas can reach 0.7 as targeted, based on the programmes planned throughout this year,” he said after participating as a panellist in the Community Unity and Security Dialogue titled ‘Unity and Peace: Keys to a Safe Community’ at Kampung Baru Pasir Pekan here on Tuesday (March 18).

Other panellists were Tumpat police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie and Kelantan National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) assistant director Zainal Abidin Mamat.

The dialogue was moderated by Dr Noor Hisham Md Nawi, director of the Centre for Peace and Human Wellbeing Studies at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK).

Commenting further, Che Roslan said the foundation of the IPNas development includes social deficits related to social class, religion, education and language.

“For this year, more than 20,000 programmes involving 8,529 neighbourhood watch areas (KRT) nationwide are required to implement at least eight community-based programmes.

“Therefore, with more programmes and social interactions with the community, government policies and initiatives can be effectively communicated while also countering negative perceptions that could undermine national unity,” he said.

According to the IPNas measurement scale, 0.0 to 0.24 is classified as weak, 0.25 to 0.49 (low), 0.50 to 0.74 (moderate), and 0.75 to 1.00 (high).