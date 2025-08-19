Judge advises key witness in Lim Guan Eng case to seek MACC protection

KUALA LUMPUR: Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi advised the key witness in Lim Guan Eng’s corruption trial to seek protection through the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission or police rather than the court.

She stated that Datuk Seri G. Gnanaraja, the 37th prosecution witness, should address his safety concerns directly with the prosecution instead of raising them during proceedings.

“This is an MACC case, and I believe the MACC has the authority to ensure the safety of its witnesses,“ said Judge Azura during Monday’s hearing.

The judge emphasised that courts lack enforcement mechanisms for witness protection orders, suggesting such requests should go to law enforcement agencies.

Gnanaraja informed the court he couldn’t testify due to hand injuries from a recent robbery and ongoing trauma from the incident.

Lim’s defence team objected to discussing the robbery in court, with lawyer Ramkarpal Singh arguing it was irrelevant to the corruption charges.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin clarified the witness had been instructed to explain his unfit condition to the court.

The court granted a defence application to strike Gnanaraja’s robbery statement from the record while allowing a prosecution request to adjourn until August 27 and 28.

Lim faces charges of allegedly receiving RM3.3 million in bribes linked to Penang’s RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project during his tenure as chief minister.

Additional charges involve the improper disposal of state land worth RM208.8 million to a developer connected to the infrastructure project. – Bernama