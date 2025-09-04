KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government today gave full assurance that the judicial review process regarding the constitutionality of the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) Act 2009 will proceed without any interference or prejudice whatsoever.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a statement, said that the government acknowledges that a legal challenge has been filed in the High Court of Malaya seeking a declaration on the constitutionality of the JAC Act.

“Malaysia is a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law. The right of any individual to seek judicial clarification on matters of constitutional interpretation is fully respected and forms a cornerstone of our legal system.

“Accordingly, the government gives the full assurance that there shall be no interference whatsoever in the judicial process,” he said.

The Act, enacted in 2009, was designed to promote greater transparency and meritocracy in the appointment of judges while preserving the role of the Yang diPertuan Agong and the prerogatives of the Malay Rulers as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Anwar said the government is also aware of legitimate concerns that have been raised over the years about the JAC’s structure, its composition, and the extent of its influence over judicial appointments.

“These concerns warrant serious and thoughtful consideration - not only from a legal standpoint, but also from an institutional and constitutional perspective,” he said.

The Prime Minister said while the government vigorously defend the Act in court, it is also committed to undertaking a comprehensive review of the JAC framework.

“We will consult widely, including with the judiciary, the Bar, civil society, and the Conference of Rulers, to determine how the system can be improved to better reflect the constitutional balance, enhance public trust, and protect the independence and integrity of our judiciary.

“It is vital that any reform must preserve our constitutional monarchy, respect the separation of powers, and uphold the rule of law in a manner that serves the long-term stability and democratic health of our nation.

“This government remains committed to principled governance, and we will act with transparency, responsibility, and respect for all constitutional institutions,” he said.