KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed July 31 to hear the injunction application by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and 10 other companies to prevent Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor from withdrawing or disposing of any of her assets totalling more than US$346 million (RM1.6 billion).

This is about the suit filed by the company against the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and another individual over the purchase of luxury items amounting to over US$346 million, alleged to have been obtained through the misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

Lawyer Villasha Anbalagan, representing 1MDB and the 10 companies, said Judge Wan Muhammad Amin Wan Yahya set the hearing date during a case management via Zoom today.

“The application will be heard on July 31, 2025, at 10.30 am via Zoom before Judge Wan Muhammad Amin,“ the lawyer said when contacted.

Meanwhile, Rosmah’s counsel, Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam, said that on the same day, the court would also hear Rosmah’s application for further particulars regarding the plaintiff’s allegations in their statement of claim.

The Mareva injunction application was filed by 1MDB and its five subsidiaries - 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited, 1MDB Energy Limited, 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited, Global Diversified Investment Company Limited and SRC International Sdn Bhd - as the first to sixth plaintiffs.

The five other companies are Affinity Equity International Partners Limited; Alsen Chance Holdings Limited, Blackrock Commodities (Global) Limited, Blackstone Asia Real Estate Partners Limited and Brightstone Jewellery Limited, as the seventh to 11th plaintiffs.

In the application, they are seeking, among others, an injunction to prevent Rosmah from disposing of assets amounting to US$346 million, whether in the form of credit, company shares, real estate, or others.

A Mareva injunction is a temporary order that restrains the defendant from disposing of assets until a decision is reached in the case between the plaintiffs and the defendant.

On May 9, 2024, 1MDB and 10 other companies filed a lawsuit naming Rosmah and a woman named Shabnam Naraindas Daswani (also known as Natasha Mirpuri) as the first and second defendants.

They are seeking a court order demanding Rosmah to pay US$346,010,489 or an amount deemed appropriate by the court.

The plaintiffs are seeking declarations that the first to sixth plaintiffs hold rightful ownership of the luxury items, which are purportedly in Rosmah’s possession.