Just 15 already smuggling Thai rice

KOTA BHARU: A 15-year-old boy was arrested by the police after the Proton Persona car he was driving was found to have 475 kilogrammes of rice, believed to be smuggled from Thailand.

The car was also seized.

General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade commander, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the teenager was arrested at Simpang Tiga Kampung Dangar, Pasir Mas, around 8 am yesterday.

He said the teenager acted as a courier for the rice, which was estimated to be worth RM1,900, and was being transported without proper documentation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 20 of the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994,“ he said in a statement today.

In a separate case, Nik Ros Azhan said a 32-year-old man was arrested at 11 pm yesterday for drug trafficking after he hid drugs inside the wooden wall of a house in Kampung Pak Tuyu Mengabang Telipot, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu.

“The raid was carried out based on intelligence about drug trafficking during the Op Taring SKY operation.

“Upon inspection, 202 Yaba pills (a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine) worth RM3,030 were found in a plastic package hidden inside the wooden wall of the kitchen in the house,“ he said

He added that the suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine, was detained and brought to the Narcotics Division at the Kuala Terengganu District Police Headquarters for further action.