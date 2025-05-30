KUALA LUMPUR: The Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day, celebrated from today until Monday (June 2), are proof that harmony, tolerance and consensus can unite the people of Malaysia as one big family regardless of race, religion and background.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said these festivals not only symbolised gratitude for their harvest but reflected the rich tradition and cultural heritage of the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

“From May 30 to June 2 every year, Malaysians, particularly the Kadazan, Dusun, Murut, Rungus, Dayak community and various other ethnicities in Sabah and Sarawak celebrate the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day as a symbol of gratitude for the harvest.

“May the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day celebrations this year bring goodness, prosperity and a brighter future for all Malaysians, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak. Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan and Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai!,” he posted on X today.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Kaamatan Festival proved that cultural diversity in this country not only exists but is also proudly celebrated.

“In the spirit of MADANI Malaysia, values like mutual respect, celebrating differences and living together peacefully are principles that we all jointly uphold.

“On behalf of the Home Ministry staff, I would like to wish Happy Kaamatan Festival to everyone in Sabah celebrating this festival with great spirit and joy,” he posted on Facebook today.

Saifuddin hopes that this year’s Kaamatan Festival will be celebrated in a peaceful and meaningful atmosphere and continue to strengthen the spirit of togetherness among the people.

“Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan!”, he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa also hopes that this season of celebration will bring an abundance of sustenance, good health and closer ties among all people.

“I want to wish Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan and Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai to everyone celebrating them.

“Malaysia is strong because we complement each other. Each time we uplift each other’s culture, we are building a country with love and respect in the spirit of MADANI Malaysia,” she said.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, meanwhile, has described the Kaamatan Festival being celebrated in full tradition as not only a symbol of gratitude for the harvest but one that has a broader meaning.

He posted on Facebook that the values and meaning of the festival can be seen in the unity of the people celebrating it in an atmosphere of harmony, tolerance and mutual respect.

“May this celebration, aptly themed ‘Kaamatan For All’, strengthen unity, celebrate cultural diversity and bring joy to everyone. Kotobian Tadau Tagaza Do Kaamatan. Kaamatan Montok Toinsanan,” he said.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said Gawai Day is celebrated every June 1 by the Dayak community in Sarawak as a sign of gratitude for the harvest and the beginning of their New Year.

“It is filled with customs, traditional dances, special food, and a warm spirit of togetherness. Happy Gawai Day to all who are celebrating! May this festival bring joy and prosperity and strengthen bonds of friendship. Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai,” he posted on Facebook.