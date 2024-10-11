KBS hopes for a more open selection for Youth Parliament

MELAKA: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) hopes that the selection process for the Youth Parliament can be conducted in a more open manner, said its Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim.

He said that with an open approach, more young people could be involved, thereby creating more opportunities for debate.

“I believe (young people) who are selected to represent their respective areas in the Youth Parliament can use that opportunity to sharpen their debating skills.

“Use that platform to explore ideas that can contribute to society... be critical, and most importantly, do not follow the bad examples seen in the regular Parliament,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Fit Malaysia Parlimen Hang Tuah Jaya 2024 @ Melaka Wonderland programme here today.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Tan Sri Johari Abdul was reported as saying yesterday that the Youth Parliament will be presented with a new format next year.

He said that among the reforms would be a voting system similar to the general election (GE) and that representatives would be selected from among students of public universities (UA) and private higher education institutions (IPTS) nationwide.