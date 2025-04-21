KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has introduced five new standard operating procedures (SOP) for organising concerts, especially electronic dance music concerts.

Its minister, Hannah Yeoh said the move, with strategic partnerships with the Home Ministry and Health Ministry, is a proactive measure to curb drug abuse among youth and to ensure that entertainment activities are conducted in a safe environment.

The five SOPs include creating Hydration Points to overcome dehydration, having a medical team for emergency cases and either trailer messages, posters, or videos on the dangers of drugs and action that needs to be taken by the nearest person if an emergency occurs.

Also, nearby hospitals need to be prepared to manage victims should any incident occur during a concert, and the placement of K9 units for safety controls.

“Improving concert organisation SOPs are new conditions for EDM concert organisers, especially when it involves ministry facilities such as the Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) and the Sepang International Circuit (SIC),” she told reporters during a media conference of the Drug-Free Youth campaign at Bukit Jalil Stadium here today.

Hannah said that with the improved SOPs, the SIC and PSM will share their monthly concert schedules with the Royal Malaysia Police and the National Anti-Drug Agency.

She also encouraged all concert and event organisers at non-ministry facilities to use the SP to ensure the safety and wellbeing of attendees.

As an integrated move, she said that the Malaysian AIDS Council would also create Safe Space as reference points on the dangers of drugs and banned substances for attendees.