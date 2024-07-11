KBS open to partnerships with state governments for LTdL next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is open to partnerships with state governments in organising next year’s Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL).

Minister Hannah Yeoh said the collaboration aims to prioritise the development of cycling sports while also boosting tourism in the participating states.

“I am open to receiving any financial support, facilities, or other services from the state governments. The challenge lies in our limited budget. While we strive to cover all of Malaysia, it is a tough task given our budget constraints.

“We will also conduct an impact and effectiveness study to assess how the event contributes to Malaysia’s tourism,” she said during the winding up of the Supply Bill 2025 for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She also noted that KBS will review the possibility of making Langkawi the final stage for LTdL 2025.

Hannah added that KBS is developing facilities for the 2028 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Kelantan, while upgrading sports infrastructure in other states, such as the Kepala Batas Youth Centre in Penang and the Putatan District Council Stadium in Sabah.

“Both the Tenom Sports Complex and Libaran Community Sports Complex in Sabah are undergoing upgrades. In Terengganu, the Dungun Velodrome was completed in 2022, and the Terengganu Water Sports Complex is expected to be finished by December this year,“ she said.

She also advised Members of Parliament seeking new sports facilities to first secure approval from their respective state governments before submitting their requests to KBS.

“MPs should formally apply to KBS, and we will review their requests according to the criteria set by the Ministry of Economy,“ she added.

Hannah further stated that KBS plans to roll out more inclusive programmes based on the 10 lifestyle activities of Rakan Muda, alongside competitions to offer greater platforms and opportunities for youth engagement at the district, state, and national levels.

The session will resume on Monday.