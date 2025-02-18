KDN improving SOP for processing citizenship application

KUALA LUMPUR: The standard operating procedure (SOP) for processing citizenship applications is being amended and adjusted to ensure its implementation is in line with the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 which was passed during the last Dewan Rakyat session, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said the Home Ministry (KDN) is in the midst of improving the SOP under Article 15(2) of the Constitution this year.

“This SOP is for children of Malaysian citizens aged under 21 who were not born as citizens but are eligible to apply based on family ties if one of their parents is a citizen.

“This SOP is expected to be completed this year with a one-year application processing period,” he said in reply to Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) on ??the issue of citizenship application during the Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The deputy minister said that following the amendment to the Federal Constitution, the KDN had also conducted a review of relevant laws, methods and regulations and had identified 13 pieces of legislation directly related to citizenship that required follow-up amendments.

Shamsul Anuar stated that, as a proactive measure, the KDN had issued an SOP for citizenship applications under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution for individuals under the age of 21.

“In addition, on Sept 30, 2024, the KDN issued an SOP for citizenship applications by naturalisation under Article 19(1) of the Federal Constitution, which came into effect on Jan 1, 2025. Through this new SOP, the application process and processing time have been set for one year,” he said.

Elaborating, Shamsul Anuar said that a special task force had also been set up to examine, review, and propose amendments to the provisions in Part III, as well as Parts I, II, and III of the Second Schedule of the Federal Constitution, the Citizenship Rules 1964, other relevant legislation, and immigration-related matters.

He said that continuous consultation and engagement sessions had been conducted with stakeholders, including the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (JKPK), to ensure that the views and inputs of all parties were taken into account.

“Therefore, it is appropriate that this special task force be given six months to prepare the draft matrix and another six months to prepare the draft legislation before the amendment to the Federal Constitution comes into effect,” he said.

Regarding the proposal for the JKPK to be granted the authority to monitor and review the SOP’s effectiveness, Shamsul Anuar said the KDN was of the view that there was no need for the committee to regulate it.

“For applicants who wish to obtain information or advice regarding citizenship applications, the KDN does not impose a strict SOP. Applicants can come either by appointment or by walk-in to any National Registration Department (JPN) office nationwide,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar said that, through the new SOP improvements, applicants would be notified in advance if their application was incomplete before it was submitted to the JPN for processing, and if rejected, they could submit a new application at any nearby JPN branch.

“The KDN wants to make it clear that not all applicants have locus standi to apply for Malaysian citizenship, as it is determined based on the conditions stipulated in the Federal Constitution and the Citizenship Rules 1964.

“Although applications can be submitted by eligible individuals, it does not guarantee that the government will approve the application, as the granting of Malaysian citizenship is the highest award of the Malaysian government and is not given arbitrarily,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar said that, as of Dec 31 last year, a total of 1,896 applications had been received, involving categories such as MyPR (Permanent Resident Identity Card) holders born or arriving in the Federation before independence, MyPR holders without an entry permit, and MyPR holders in the adopted child category.

“Of the total, 984 applications are currently being processed at the Ministry of Home Affairs, while 318 are being processed at the JPN. The total number of applications in process is 1,302, with the remaining 594 applications having been completed and processed at all levels,” he said.