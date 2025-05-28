Oasis Home banks on Southeast Asia’s live commerce boom to scale up operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Oasis Home Holdings Bhd, an omnichannel lifestyle products seller, is banking on Southeast Asia’s booming live commerce sector to scale up its operations.

CEO Datuk Teoh Yee Seang said the live commerce market in Southeast Asia is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 42.5% in the next two years, supported by rising digital adoption and ongoing advancements in payment and logistics infrastructure.

“We strongly believe this industry is no longer just a trend. It has become a real, growing sector especially among millennials and Gen Z, who often turn to platforms like TikTok to make decisions or seek opinions. That’s why we’re confident the growth ahead will be significant,” he said at a press conference after Oasis Home’s listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities today.

Teoh said that while many sellers compete mainly on price on platforms such as TikTok and Shopee Live, Oasis Home’s approach focuses on long-term brand trust and consumer satisfaction.

“Over time, people begin to value quality of life, they care more about product quality than just pricing. So, our journeys from the first day, we always emphasise on the product quality and the shopping experience even though it’s online and definitely the after-sales service,” he stressed.

Oasis Home’s share price opened at 28.5 sen, 0.5 sen or 1.79% above its issue price of 28 sen. The stock closed at 28.5 sen also.

In the nine-month financial period ended March 31, 2025 (9M25), Oasis Home recorded revenue of RM52.06 million and profit attributable to the owners of the company (net profit) of RM8 million, nearly matching its performance for the whole of financial year ended June 30, 2024, during which it posted revenue of RM54.82 million and net profit of RM8.03 million.

Oasis Home’s 9M25 performance was primarily driven by the group’s live commerce sales channel, which contributed RM35.07 million or 67.36% of total revenue.

Other direct-to-consumer channels also contributed, with RM10.39 million (19.95%) from third-party e-commerce marketplaces and digital marketing, RM4.44 million (8.53%) from the company’s own mobile application and website, and RM1.26 million (2.42%) from offline sales channels. Sales to corporate clients made up RM0.91 million or 1.74% of overall revenue.

To capture further growth in the digital space, Oasis Home has earmarked RM13.7 million from the IPO proceeds to launch five additional live commerce channels on platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, enabling simultaneous live sessions targeting specific product categories and customer demographics.

In parallel, the company will allocate RM3.6 million to establish a dedicated fulfilment centre and RM2 million to set up a new headquarters – initiatives that support operational scalability and service efficiency.

“These initiatives are part of our broader plan to strengthen our digital retail infrastructure and improve customer engagement. With a strong foundation in place and growing demand for live commerce, we believe Oasis Home Holding is well-positioned to capture additional market share,” Teoh said.

Oasis Home has adopted a dividend policy of distributing no less than 30% of consolidated profit after tax.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter, and placement agent for Oasis Home’s IPO.