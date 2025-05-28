Police hunting George Town underwear thief

GEORGE TOWN: Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing women’s underwear left to dry on the balcony of an apartment near Jalan Dr Wu Lien Teh here last Friday.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the 64-year-old homeowner lodged a report at 10 am and that the incident took place at 4.24 am on the same day.

“Police have identified a viral video uploaded on social media today and have confirmed receiving a report regarding an incident.

“Investigations are ongoing under Section 379 of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement.

Recently, a 34-second video went viral on social media showing a man stealing women’s underwear from the balcony of a house, sparking criticism from netizens.