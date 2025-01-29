PUTRAJAYA: Adjustments to the marriage period and a reduction in processing time for new applications are among the improvements introduced by the Home Ministry (KDN) to the entry permit application process for foreign spouses of Malaysian citizens.

KDN stated in a statement today that foreign spouses of Malaysian citizens applying for an entry permit must have been married for a minimum of three years and held a social visit pass for at least one year.

“This is to ensure the application process is more organised and relevant to the needs of family institutions.

“The Client Charter has been streamlined, with the processing time for new applications set at six months. This will provide applicants with greater certainty and expedite the procedure,” said KDN.

The ministry also said that foreign spouses of Malaysian citizens would be exempt from the point system evaluation, with factors such as marriage duration and the number of children taken into account during the approval process to safeguard the welfare of genuine and legitimate families.

According to KDN, the implementation of these initiatives would begin no later than Sept 30 (third quarter of 2025).

It said that the improvements were in line with the MADANI Government’s commitment to implementing fair and efficient policies for the welfare of all parties.

“It also reflects the KDN’s commitment to supporting the family institution, and with these measures, the KDN is confident they will enhance trust in the entry permit application system and benefit all stakeholders,” said the statement.