KOTA BHARU: The Home Ministry (KDN) is reviewing various proposals to strengthen border security, including the construction of a wall along the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan, deemed a high-risk area.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said border safety remained a top priority for the government, as such areas were frequently used for smuggling activities, particularly drugs, and might pose wider security threats if left unchecked.

“We place full emphasis on border control. If the borders are not secured, not only can drug smuggling occur, but more serious incidents may also arise,” he said at a press conference after attending a programme with the National Anti-Drugs Agency and the Malaysian Anti-Drugs Association here tonight.

He said the ministry, together with security agencies such as the police and other border enforcement bodies, were analysing current intelligence to identify locations that required heightened security measures, including surveillance equipment or security structures.

“We are considering all proposals, including wall construction, CCTV installation, and other technological solutions. All of these are under review, and actions will be taken according to needs and locality,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar added that border security measures were not limited to specific sites but were implemented comprehensively across the country based on threat and risk levels.

“What matters is ensuring our national borders are truly safe, well-monitored, and not easily breached,” he said.

Commenting on whether Malaysia would follow Thailand’s example by installing CCTVs along its borders, Shamsul Anuar said all such proposals were under serious consideration by the government.

On June 11, Kelantan Police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat was reported as saying that building a permanent wall or fence along the Kelantan-Thailand border would be the most effective solution to combat smuggling activities in the state.

He said that the 45-kilometre border stretch remained too exposed, making comprehensive enforcement difficult.