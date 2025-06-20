SEREMBAN: “The prices are amazing...so much cheaper than the market. I can save a lot” - that was the reaction of a buyer at the Rahmah MADANI Sales Programme (PJRM) organised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) here today.

Contractor Hasrul Hashim, 38, from Ampangan, said the sale gave him great relief in managing his family’s expenses especially with the increasing prices of basic goods in the market.

“It’s not just a cheap sale, but a monthly saver. This is my second time at a Rahmah Sale programme, and my first to this sale here. I’m excited because the prices of the goods offered are a lot cheaper.

“Even though there’s a supermarket right in front of my house, I prefer coming to this sale. I can save up to 60 per cent on purchases. So I hope the government will continue to hold this kind of sale and at more places,” he said when met by Bernama at the PJRM in Dataran Ampangan today.

Housewife Mariam Abdul Kadir, 68, described the sale as not only helping her financially but also saving her time and energy because the location is closer to her home.

“This sale is held near a restaurant, so while I was here for breakfast, I decided to stop by. From a distance, I notice the signboard displaying much cheaper prices for various items like eggs, sardines and flour,” she said.

A food trader, Zalina Yeon, 65, said the programme not only benefits those with limited means but also provides small and medium-sized traders with the opportunity to buy goods for sale at lower prices.

“I always go to this kind of sale. I’ll check the prices, and if they are reasonable, I’ll buy. This sale offers affordable prices. When we can get raw materials at lower prices, it allows us to sell our food at cheaper prices too,” she said.

The programme, which opens from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm, offered, among others, fresh chicken at RM7 per kilogramme (kg), grade B eggs (RM9), five kg of cooking oil (RM25) and one kg of wheat flour (RM2.50).

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan KPDN director Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said PJRM recorded a total sales value of RM51.95 million through 21 series involving 732 programmes across the state since last January.