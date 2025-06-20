JOHOR BAHRU: An account executive lost RM139,565 after falling victim to a phone scam syndicate impersonating a police officer.

Muar deputy police chief Supt Muhammad Aidil Roneh Abdullah said the 40-year-old woman first received a call in January from someone claiming to be an insurance company representative, accusing her of being involved in a fraudulent claim.

“The call was then transferred to another individual posing as a police officer from the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters, who claimed the victim was linked to 21 police reports involving a non-existent investment scheme and that an arrest warrant had been issued,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Aidil said the victim was instructed to open a bank account for investigation purposes and to deposit funds into it to resolve the matter.

Convinced by the claims, the woman shared her bank card details and made 30 transactions between Jan 31 and June 17.

“The victim realised she had been scammed after all the phone numbers that had contacted her became unreachable.

“The woman filed a police report yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said.