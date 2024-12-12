PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) plans to utilise vacant quarters under the Education Ministry (MOE) nationwide to accommodate Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel starting early next year.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the initiative is being undertaken as MOE has over 17,000 units of unoccupied quarters, which could help address the housing shortage for PDRM personnel.

“During a Cabinet meeting, it was reported that MOE has 17,000 unoccupied teacher quarters, while the police face a shortage of about 9,000 housing units.

“So what’s the right course of action? The right action is to discuss with MOE whether these unoccupied quarters can be utilised for police personnel,“ he said during the Home Ministry monthly assembly here today.

On Nov 21, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that MOE had offered vacant teacher quarters to other government agencies to optimise the use of these facilities.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said that KDN is ready to allocate funds to refurbish these quarters to make them suitable for police personnel and their families.