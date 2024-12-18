KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) arrested 463 individuals and seized RM960.1 million worth of assets in numerous operations conducted between Jan 1 and early December this year.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that the Wildlife Crime Bureau resolved 136 cases, with 387 arrests and seizures totalling RM434 million through operations such as Op Bersepadu Khazanah, Op Tiris, Op Kontraban, and Op E-Waste.

“The bureau also collaborated with the National Resources Environment and Sustainability and the United Nations Development Programme to enhance enforcement capacity in combating wildlife crime and conserving iconic species, particularly the Malayan Tiger in Peninsular Malaysia, the Banteng in Sabah, and the Orangutan in Sarawak.

“Furthermore, the General Operations Force made a significant impact through various arrests and seizures, valued at over RM279 million,“ he said during the December 2024 IGP’s monthly assembly, organised by KDNKA at Bukit Aman today.

Also present were deputy IGP Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and KDNKA director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim.

Razarudin stated that the Federal Reserve Unit also recorded some measure of success, with 34 raids, 76 arrests, and seizures totalling RM37.1 million.

Meanwhile, the Marine Police Force resolved 7,103 criminal cases, including those related to smuggling, with seizures and fines amounting to RM210 million.

On the Malaysian People’s Welfare Index, he noted a 0.7 percent increase to 121.3 points, compared to 120.4 points in 2022.

“However, the Public Safety Index, declined by 1.7 points to 127.6 points in 2023, compared to 129.3 points in 2022. This is attributed to an increase in road accidents and a rise in crime rates. Therefore, I urge all members of the Royal Malaysia Police to remain committed to ensuring public welfare and maintaining national security at optimal levels,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Razarudin emphasised that Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN next year requires all members of the police force to further strengthen integrity and good governance, as envisioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

During the assembly, Razarudin also presented IGP appreciation certificates to 73 recipients from various departments and formations.