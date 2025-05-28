KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) of Kelantan detained a man on suspicion of being involved in the misappropriation and smuggling of subsidised petrol at a petrol station in Jalan Sultanah Zainab here yesterday.

State KPDN director Azman Ismail said the suspect, 36, was detained at 12.55 pm in an operation to prevent the leakage of controlled items at the petrol station.

He said an inspection of a Proton Wira found that it had been modified with additional fuel tanks in the boot and under the car, which is believed to have been used for smuggling petrol into a neighbouring country.

“The team also seized the vehicle, about 150 litres of petrol, several petrol purchase invoices dated May 27 as well as ownership-related documents.

“The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and action was also taken against the petrol station owner to determine if there is any form of complicity,” he said in a statement today.