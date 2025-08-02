Kedah crime drops nearly 17% in first half of 2025

BALING: Kedah recorded a 16.9 per cent decline in crime cases during the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to state police chief CP Adzli Abu Shah.

He said a total of 148,929 police reports were lodged between January and June this year, with 9,426 of them involving criminal elements referred to the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ).

“This marks a decrease of 1,921 cases, compared to 11,347 criminal cases reported from 139,614 reports in the corresponding period last year. It reflects a reduction in crime within the Kedah contingent,” he said at the launch of the 2025 Kedah Contingent AMANITA Community Park Adoption Programme in Kuala Ketil today.

Among the key offences showing a downward trend were robbery involving accomplices, which fell 19.7 per cent from 66 to 53 cases. Rape cases dropped from 80 to 60, house break-ins declined from 594 to 534, motorcycle theft fell from 446 to 348, while car theft decreased from 88 to 79.

Separately, Adzli said an investigation paper has been opened under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 following a recent accident involving a police officer in Yan, which went viral on social media.

He said the case is also being probed by the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS), with Yan police chief having instructed to expedite the investigation.

The incident, which occurred on July 28, involved a Perodua Alza driven by a police officer who allegedly ran a red light and collided with a Yamaha LC motorcycle ridden by 16-year-old Muhammad Nur Iman Danish Mohd Roshidi at a traffic junction in Guar Chempedak.

The teenager, who sustained critical injuries, died three days later at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar. - Bernama