Kedah flood evacuees rise as Perak numbers decline in afternoon update

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah activated another temporary relief centre today while Perak recorded a decline in flood evacuees as of 4 pm.

The new Kedah centre opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan Langgar in Alor Setar with victim numbers still being finalised.

Dewan Serbaguna Pokok Sena relief centre saw evacuees increase to 109 people from 33 families compared to 100 from 30 families this morning.

Kedah Civil Defence Force deputy director Major Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain reported Sungai Kedah at Jabatan Lebuhraya remains at alert level with water at 1.84 metres.

He noted clear weather conditions in Kedah with no rainfall currently occurring.

The flooding is believed to result from water flow originating in Pokok Sena moving into Pekan Langgar.

Perak now operates only one relief centre in Larut, Matang and Selama district after closing two others.

SK Matang Gelugor and SK Simpang centres in Taiping closed at 2 pm and 3 pm respectively.

Evacuee numbers dropped to 31 people from eight families compared to 107 people from 33 families earlier.

All remaining victims come from Kampung Matang Jambu and Kampung Telok Kertang communities.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts rain tonight in Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar and Kinta districts. – Bernama