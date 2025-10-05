Over 5,000 join Gaza solidarity rally in Melaka for Palestine

MELAKA: Over 5,000 people participated in a peaceful rally here today to condemn the atrocities of the Zionist regime against Palestinians.

The gathering also expressed solidarity with humanitarian activists recently detained during the Global Sumud Flotilla mission to Gaza.

The Melaka Sumud Flotilla Solidarity Rally began in front of the Stadthuys building and concluded at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial Square in Banda Hilir.

Participants included people of various religions, races, and backgrounds from Johor, Negeri Sembilan, and Kuala Lumpur, as well as foreign tourists.

Akademi Kepimpinan Anak Bangsa founder Afiq Nordin said the gathering demonstrated unity that transcended religion, race, and borders.

“This rally is not only about the flotilla but also for the entire Palestinian people,” he told reporters after the rally.

He added that they want the world to know what is happening in Gaza.

Afiq also extended utmost appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his diplomatic efforts.

“This is where we see the result of strong diplomatic ties, which have helped secure the return of our activists,” he said.

The rally was joined by non-governmental organisations including Cinta Gaza Malaysia, state government representatives, and social media influencers.

One participant, Melaka OKU Council member Azian Ahmad, said she represented the global deaf and mute community.

She stated she was denouncing the Zionist regime’s oppression of the Palestinians.

Last Thursday, 23 Malaysian volunteers on the GSF mission were detained by Israeli forces.

Their vessels were intercepted in the R3 Red Zone of the Mediterranean Sea before being taken to the port of Ashdod, Israel.

They were later released and are currently in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The volunteers are scheduled to return home tomorrow.

The GSF involved more than 500 activists from 45 countries sailing toward Gaza.

The mission was a show of solidarity and an attempt to break the Israeli blockade while delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. – Bernama