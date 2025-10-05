Kedah flood evacuees rise to 100, over 300 remain at relief centres in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: Flood evacuee numbers in Kedah increased this morning while Perak and Johor maintained their totals with over 300 residents still housed at temporary relief centres.

Kedah Civil Defence Force deputy director Major Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain confirmed the Pokok Sena Multipurpose Hall now shelters 100 people from 30 families compared to 86 people from 25 families last night.

He said the increase resulted from relocating evacuees from Mukim Lesong’s Kampung Permatang Limau to the centre.

Only two rivers remain at alert level currently, Sungai Ketil in Kampung Bongor, Baling, and Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata, Kubang Pasu.

Perak’s Larut, Matang and Selama district maintains 107 evacuees from 33 families across three relief centres in Taiping as of 8 am today.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee secretariat stated 22 residents from eight families are accommodated at Sekolah Kebangsaan Simpang.

These families originate from Taman Mawar, Taman Simpang Makmur, Taman Indah, Taman Kota Jaya and Kampung Jalapang Jaya.

Another 38 victims from 11 families from Kampung Matang Jambu and Kampung Telok Kertang remain sheltered at SK Matang.

SK Matang Gelugor houses 47 victims from 14 families from Kampung Matang Pasir and Kampung Matang Gelugor.

Thunderstorms are forecast this afternoon across multiple Perak districts including Larut, Matang and Selama.

Johor’s flash flood victims at the Pontian relief centre remain unchanged at 159 people from 46 families as of 8 am today.

Johor disaster management committee chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said the SK Melayu Raya centre opened at 6 am yesterday.

The centre accommodates residents from five villages including Kampung Melayu Raya, Kampung Paya Embun, Kampung Pak Kalib, Kampung Seri Menanti and Kampung Maju Jaya.

Pontian district reported fine weather conditions this morning. – Bernama