ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government will provide RM500 in aid to each head of household (KIR) affected by the floods last November, including those who were unable to relocate to temporary relief centres (PPS).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the total number of eligible households is still being verified, and for those who did not evacuate, confirmation must be obtained from the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) chairman and the village head.

“The current figures only account for flood victims who relocated to PPS. Therefore, we are working with the MPKK and village heads to confirm those affected but remained at home.

“Some victims could not move to the PPS because it was full, and took shelter on the upper floors of their homes instead. The district officer allowed it, and we sent assistance to them (during the flood),” he said after delivering the Menteri Besar’s message to state civil servants at Wisma Darul Aman today.

He added that the RM500 aid would be distributed as soon as the final figures are obtained, with the process expected to be completed within this month.

Previously, the state government disbursed RM1,000 in aid to each household that evacuated to PPS during the first phase of the floods in September last year.