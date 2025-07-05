ALOR SETAR: Kedah police have cracked down on illegal street racing and motorcycle modifications, by seizing and destroying more than 14,000 unauthorised modified parts since last year.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Abdel Nasser S. Salleh said the destroyed components comprised exhaust pipes, swing arms, engines, carburettors, ECUs, tyres and other illegal accessories.

He said that since 2004 to date, 14,050 items have been seized, with illegal exhaust pipes and swing arms being the highest components, at 6,970 and 5,183, respectively.

“The disposal was carried out by court order under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), which allows authorities to take action to prevent repeat offences.

“The seized items were destroyed in several phases using a steamroller to ensure they cannot be reused,” he told reporters during the phase 1 disposal, here today.

“The public is advised not to illegally modify motorcycles, particularly with loud exhausts and engine modifications that could endanger the rider and other road users,” he said.

He added that those involved in illegal racing or street gang activities may be prosecuted under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a minimum fine of RM5,000 and up to five years imprisonment, upon conviction.

“We will continue to take stern action against illegal racing and track down owners of modified motorcycles at their homes, workplaces and workshops carrying out such unauthorised modifications,” he said.