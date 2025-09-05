ACCORDING to the Traffic Index by City 2020 Mid-Year, Kuala Lumpur was ranked as the fourth-worst city in Southeast Asia for traffic congestion.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng recently took to Facebook to express his frustration over the worsening traffic conditions, citing his experience traveling from Kepong to Subang Jaya.

“At 9am, it took 1.5 hours to travel 26km from Kepong to Subang Jaya. At 7am or 8am, it would likely take over 2 hours,” he wrote, highlighting the severe delays faced by commuters during peak hours.

Lim called for urgent improvements, stressing that liveable cities must address congestion issues more effectively.

“A liveable city must do better,” he added.

His post resonated with many Malaysians who shared their own struggles with daily traffic.

“Fully agree with you,” commented Aloysious Roy.

Colin Chong echoed the sentiment, detailing his daily ordeal: “Every day, I spend 2 hours going to work from Puchong to Petaling Jaya and another 2 hours coming back. That’s four hours wasted per day. In one week, that’s 20 hours lost. Over a month, it’s 80 hours just stuck in traffic.”

Low Weng Soon suggested a shift towards public transport but pointed out its shortcomings: “MRT from Kepong to Ampang Park, then switch to the Kelana Jaya LRT line to Subang Jaya. Our city is getting more congested. We should be using public transport as much as possible, but the first and last mile connections still leave much to be desired.”