Kedah police seize RM300k worth of ganja in Bukit Kayu Hitam raids

JITRA: Kedah police foiled a drug smuggling attempt, seizing approximately 93.77kg of ganja valued at RM290,600 in a series of raids conducted from July 30 to August 2. Four men were arrested in connection with the case.

Kedah police chief CP Adzli Abu Shah revealed that the first raid took place on July 30 at Taman Lama Ladang Rakyat Laka Temin, Bukit Kayu Hitam.

Authorities arrested an 18-year-old and recovered three black plastic packets containing 55 packages of suspected ganja weighing 57,352.85g.

“Following the arrest, in the second raid on July 31, we found two black plastic bags with 35 packages of ganja weighing 36,414g near the first location. No arrests were made,“ he said.

Acting on gathered intelligence, police conducted a third raid the same day at 9 pm, apprehending a 19-year-old suspect near a petrol station in Changlun.

The fourth raid occurred on August 2 at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS Complex, where two more syndicate members, aged 24 and 28, were detained.

The seized drugs could potentially supply over 187,000 addicts. Three suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and had prior drug-related records.

All four have been remanded for four to six days under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama