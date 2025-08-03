MOE to take action over upside-down Jalur Gemilang at PD school

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will take firm action once it receives the full investigation report on the incident where the Jalur Gemilang flag was flown upside down at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hua in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek called the incident serious, stressing that all parties had been repeatedly reminded of the importance of handling the national flag correctly.

“We are awaiting the full investigation results. Once received, stern action will be taken,“ she said.

Fadhlina added that the MOE had consistently emphasised the sensitivity and responsibility tied to displaying the Jalur Gemilang.

“Such incidents should not have happened,“ she stated during the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) presentation in Kelantan.

SJKC Chung Hua issued a public apology, calling the incident an unintentional mistake by a school worker on Aug 1.

The school board, Parent-Teacher Association, and administration expressed deep regret in a joint statement.

Separately, Fadhlina addressed the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir, assuring a thorough and transparent investigation.

“No one will be shielded. All actions will follow the investigation findings,“ she said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also stressed the need for a transparent probe into Zara Qairina’s death.

The 13-year-old was found unconscious near her school dormitory in Papar, Sabah, on July 16 and later pronounced dead. - Bernama