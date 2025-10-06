Kedah sees RM20.38b in realised investments - NCER

ALOR SETAR: The Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER), through collaboration with the Kedah state government and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), has realised investments totalling RM20.38 billion in 2024, up from RM11.6 billion recorded the previous year.

NCER chief executive Datuk Mohamad Haris Kader Sultan said this positive momentum has continued into this year, with RM9.11 billion in realised investments recorded as of May 31, creating nearly 2,000 jobs.

“This strong performance reflects investors’ and industry players’ confidence in Kedah’s long-term prospects, and in the northern region as a whole.

“NCER will continue to play a key role while strengthening its cooperation with the state government and relevant agencies to ensure that the realisation of investments in Kedah is enhanced further and meets the standards expected by investors,“ he said at the NCER Aidiladha Get-Together event here today.

Prior to the event, the NCER presented its investment performance to Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor during the Kedah State Steering Committee Meeting.

He was also given updates on strategic projects such as the Kedah Rubber City and the Kedah Science and Technology Park, as well as plans to boost Kedah’s tourism sector.

These include the implementation of the Integrated Economic and Community Centre (iCON), upgrades to tourism facilities in Mong Gajah and Tasik Pedu, and the development of Dataran Bukit Kayu Hitam.

“The iCON project is a continuation of NCER’s entrepreneurship development programme, empowerNCER.

“Previously, entrepreneurs received training and support to start their businesses — now they are being provided with physical business premises to help accelerate their growth,” said Mohamad Haris.

He added that the iCON Yan development is fully completed and will begin operations soon, while iCON Baling has reached 90 per cent completion.

“Demand for business space at both locations has been very encouraging due to rental rates being significantly lower than market value,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government is grateful and fully supports NCER’s efforts to develop the iCON projects in Kedah, calling it a meaningful initiative to bridge the urban–rural development gap by unlocking the potential of less-developed areas.

“I hope NCER will continue to play its role in supporting the Kedah state government’s socio-economic development efforts.

“I am confident there is still considerable potential in Kedah to be tapped, particularly in the investment, tourism, and agriculture sectors,“ he said.