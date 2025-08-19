Kedah Sultan calls for rejection of physical and emotional bullying

ALOR SETAR: The Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, has urged everyone to reject immoral acts like physical and emotional bullying, which can cause harm.

His Royal Highness emphasised the need to cultivate a culture of kindness and mutual respect while opposing bullying, particularly among students, to nurture noble character and future excellence.

The Kedah Ruler made these remarks during the 2025 Haflu Takrim Al Mutafawwiqin (Excellence Awards Ceremony) of the Maktab Mahmud Kedah Board.

Sultan Sallehuddin stated that success should be measured not only by academic achievements but also by commendable character and noble values.

“I am very pleased to celebrate students who have achieved excellence in academics, co-curricular activities, and character growth in 2024,” he said.

The Sultan expressed pride in the progress and latest accomplishments of students from Maktab Mahmud Kedah and Maahad Tahfiz Sains Darul Aman.

“Your hard work and dedication in the pursuit of knowledge have led to success and outstanding results,” he added.

He extended his highest appreciation to parents and teachers for their guidance and support in shaping young individuals of quality and noble character.

Sultan Sallehuddin cautioned that the responsibility of nurturing youth should not rest solely on schools and teachers.

“Parents, families, communities, and various other institutions must share the responsibility and work together to support teachers and schools,” he said.

The Ruler stressed that knowledge remains key to progress and encouraged lifelong learning beyond formal education.

“Continue your pursuit of knowledge, not only in school, but throughout your life,” he advised.

He urged students to strive to become knowledgeable, well-rounded individuals dedicated to serving their religion, nation, and country. – Bernama