Kedah Sultan, family contribute 1,200 food boxes

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Sultan Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and family have contributed 1,200 boxes of food for the needy in conjunction with this Ramadan.

The symbolic handover of the contribution was held at the breaking of fast ceremony with the Sultan at Balai Santapan Besar, Istana Anak Bukit, here yesterday, which was also attended by the Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin and the Tunku Mahkota of Kedah Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Sultan Sallehuddin.

A statement issued by the Office of the Tuanku Sultan of Kedah, stated that the ceremony was held as a gesture of appreciation and concern from the Sultan of Kedah for the people in the state, especially during Ramadan.

It also continues the royal institution’s tradition of strengthening ties with the community, it said.

The donation will be distributed to the needy in 12 districts in the state.