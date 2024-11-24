Kedah tables RM1.26b budget for 2025

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government today tabled the state Budget 2025 amounting to RM1.26 billion, with a projected deficit of 12.65 per cent or RM99.9 million.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state government estimated a total revenue of RM790 million in 2025, an increase of RM42 million compared to the 2024 estimate.

During the tabling of the budget at the state legislative assembly today, he said the revenue breakdown includes RM518.04 million from land revenue, RM219.71 million from various sources, RM35.73 million from forestry and RM16.52 million from district revenue.

“Operating expenditure for 2025 is RM889.9 million, of which RM87.2 million is allocated for the State Development Fund to cover the deficit,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said the operating expenditure allocation includes RM82.84 million for liability expenditure and RM807.06 million for supply expenditure.

“This marks a 4.3 per cent or RM36.79 million increase in operating expenditure, largely due to the rise in civil servant emoluments following the implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) starting this December,” he said.

He added that the state’s development expenditure is estimated at RM209.8 million, covering 10 implementing departments.

“The Budget 2025 continues the agenda of state development in line with the Kedah 2035 Development Plan and The Greater Kedah roadmap under the ‘Kedah Sejahtera Nikmat Untuk Semua’ concept,” he said.