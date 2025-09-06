Kedah thanks federal government for development and tourism support

BALING: The Kedah state government has expressed appreciation for the federal government’s ongoing support in driving development initiatives throughout the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor emphasised the critical importance of strengthening future cooperation between state and federal authorities.

He extended his thanks to the Prime Minister and federal administration for their continued backing of Kedah’s development agenda while expressing optimism for enhanced partnership.

Sustainable development through robust federal-state collaboration will enable Kedah to contribute more effectively to national progress according to the Menteri Besar.

Muhammad Sanusi made these remarks during the closing ceremony of the Kedah 2025 MADANI Rakyat Programme officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He highlighted Kedah’s tourism ambitions particularly through the upcoming Visit Kedah Year 2025 campaign designed to attract more visitors.

The MADANI Rakyat Programme itself plays a significant role in promoting local tourism especially in Baling with its renowned natural beauty.

Muhammad Sanusi thanked the Prime Minister for selecting Baling as the host location for this year’s successful programme that brought government services closer to the people.

Gratitude was also expressed for federal contributions to Kedah’s infrastructure and tourism sector development.

Key projects mentioned included the upgrading of Kuala Kedah Jetty’s Passenger, Cargo, and RORO Terminal alongside the Northern Peninsula Border Project enhancing Mong Gajah Tasik Pedu tourism facilities.

The transformation of Sungai Batu Archaeological Site into a Tourism and Archaeological Complex in Kuala Muda received special mention.

Renovation works at the Perdana Gallery in Langkawi were also acknowledged as significant federal contributions to state development.

Muhammad Sanusi reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign.

Kedah stands ready to welcome increased numbers of both domestic and international tourists in the coming years according to the Menteri Besar.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail were also present at the event. – Bernama