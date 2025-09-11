Kedah urged to avoid MADA rice areas for development projects

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah state government should implement development projects outside the Muda Agricultural Development Authority area to protect high-potential rice production zones.

MADA chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh acknowledged the state’s revenue needs but emphasised that development must avoid regions with complete irrigation systems and farm infrastructure.

He specifically mentioned Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, and Yan districts as areas where development would cause significant losses due to their agricultural value.

Dr Ismail expressed these concerns during a press conference following the 2/2025 Paddy Planting Schedule Setting Meeting.

He was responding to plans for a new MADA Plus cultivation area to replace approximately 15,000 hectares of existing paddy land earmarked for state development.

Kedah has already lost 8,758 hectares of paddy fields to land conversion over the past five decades.

Dr Ismail confirmed MADA’s willingness to discuss balanced development approaches with the state government despite the potential reduction in cultivation area.

He assured that paddy production would remain unaffected through various yield-increasing initiatives including large-scale cultivation and five planting seasons within two years.

Dr Ismail also reminded farmers to adhere to the 2/2025 Season planting schedule with final sowing dates set for October 29 in Phase I areas.

Phase II farmers must complete sowing by November 8 while Phase III farmers have until November 18.

Current water storage across MADA’s three dams stands at 599,322 acre-feet representing 49% of total capacity.

The Ahning Dam holds 52.82% of its capacity followed by Pedu Dam at 50.57% and Muda Dam at 30.56%.

Farmers are urged to follow the planting schedule and methods to ensure optimal yields given the available water resources. – Bernama