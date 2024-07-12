Kelantan blast, tremor rumour debunked

KOTA BHARU: Police confirmed no explosives or fire activity following today’s alleged blast and strong tremor in Kampung Kelaweh, Machang.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said police received the information from a man, who was on the veranda of his house in the village at 1.30 am today, claiming to have heard a loud noise but believed it was the sound from a jet plane.

Mohd Yusoff said that at 9.15 am today, police detected several comments on social media regarding a blast and tremor that had occurred and the issue had gone viral.

“The incident did not occur. The public is advised not to make any speculation that could alarm the people regarding the incident which is not true,“ he said in a statement today.