Kelantan border towns losing appeal amid growing competition

KOTA BHARU: Competition from towns on the Thai border is among the factors causing Rantau Panjang and Pengkalan Kubor to grow quieter, said Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

He said this has led to these towns losing their appeal as go-to destinations for affordable goods, ultimately making them less attractive to visitors.

“These towns are not just Kelantan’s borders but also national gateways. However, border towns in Thailand are far better organised. I have highlighted this issue in a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),“ he told reporters at the Mahabbah Kepimpinan Kerajaan Negeri Bersama Media programme here last night.

Mohamed Fadzli said the state government has requested the federal government to focus on the development of these two border towns, and the request has received a positive response.

“We have been asked to prepare a new site to be designated as a duty-free zone,” he said.

Mohamed Fadzli also expressed appreciation to the federal government for the allocations provided for the development of border towns.

He added that the state government has identified a new location for the development of a duty-free zone in Rantau Panjang, and the land acquisition process would be carried out.

Bernama previously reported that Rantau Panjang, known as a duty-free zone and a major shopping destination in Kelantan, requires more tourism attractions to revitalise the local economy and draw more visitors.

Traders and local residents believe that without new attractions, Rantau Panjang will continue to rely solely on trading activities, despite its significant potential to develop into a more appealing tourism hub.