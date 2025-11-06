KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police today disposed of an estimated RM11.3 million worth of various types of illegal drugs and poisons seized from 1997 to 2024.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the case item disposal was implemented in accordance with the Inspector-General of Police Standing Order (PTKPN) D207, after all the cases had been charged and concluded in court.

“The disposal this time involved 467.722 kilogrammes (kg) and 2,165.48 litres of various banned substances, such as syabu (methamphetamine), yaba pills, cough mixtures, ketum juice, psychotropic pills and ganja (cannabis).

“The highest seizure value involved syabu, weighing 301.706kg and estimated at RM9.66 million; followed by 1,721.45 litres of cough mixtures worth over RM1 million,” he told a media conference on the disposal of case items at the Kelantan Police Headquarters here today.

In a related development, the Kelantan Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) also recorded positive achievements from January to May this year, with the arrest of 12,298 individuals on various drug-related crimes.

“During that period, the NCID also seized drugs worth RM10.31 million and confiscated RM1.32 million worth of drug traffickers’ assets,” he said.