Wrestling back youth

MYPW’s New Breed 3 reignites childhood memories with gusto

(From left) Kaizul clashes with Blazing Raj in a high-stakes semifinal that had the crowd fired up and firmly divided.

FOR many Malaysians, pro wrestling lives somewhere in the past, back when TV3 ran SmackDown reruns and finishing moves were replicated (badly) on school friends. It was dramatic, flashy and pure fantasy. But for most, it stayed behind with childhood. Until now. At Malaysia Pro Wrestling’s (MYPW) New Breed 3 event in TTDI’s KuAsh Theatre, something unexpected happened: the nostalgia came flooding back, but so did something new, a realisation that wrestling in Malaysia is not just alive, it is thriving. And more than that, it is homegrown, with its own stars, its own crowd and its own brand of chaos that somehow feels even more personal than anything that came from the West.

Not just a show, a whole community From the moment fans began lining up outside the theatre on May 10, it was clear this was not just another niche event. The crowd was a mix of everything: university students, longtime wrestling die-hards, families with kids in matching tag-team shirts and curious first-timers hoping for some throwback fun. But once inside, the atmosphere shifted, not just excitement, but ownership. The crowd did not just show up for entertainment; they showed up for their people. Names like Emman Azman, Miles Karu, Kaizul and Poppy were met with chants and handmade signs. Everyone knew the cues. The in-jokes. The rivalries. This was not just wrestling in Malaysia. It was Malaysian wrestling and that made all the difference.

Scripted? Maybe. But the hype was real Of course, the matches had all the tropes one might remember: surprise hitshots, dramatic staredowns, wipedowns taunting the crowd and underdogs making last-minute comebacks. But the real joy came in watching it all unfold with a Malaysian twist. Kaizul’s dramatic rise through the Journey to Gold tournament had the audience chanting his namel. Poppy vs Lana XO had layers of both sass and skill, a crowd-pleaser of a match that balanced playful energy with real athleticism. Then there was the main event, a four-way scramble for the MYPW Southeast Asia Title, where Shivam defended against Emman Azman, Shaheen and The Statement. It was fast, messy, dramatic and loud. Fans booed and cheered like it was a football match. It was impossible not to get swept up in the energy.

Safe space for loud fun What stood out most was not the action in the ring, it was the vibe in the room. Wrestling here is a space where everyone is free to be loud, silly and fully invested without judgement. The crowd knew it was scripted. They knew the villains were acting, the drama dialled up. But that did not matter. There was sincerity beneath the surface, the wrestlers clearly cared and the audience gave that energy right back. And the best part? It never felt like anyone was excluded. Whether someone came alone or in cosplay, it was clear they belonged. Even the rowdiest banter had an underlying respect, like everyone knew they were playing along with a shared fantasy.

From import to identity What MYPW has built over the past decade is no small feat. Wrestling, which once felt like an imported subculture from the West, now feels distinctly Malaysian, loud, chaotic, funny, emotional and full of heart. The talent reflects this too. Emman Azman, one of the night’s biggest stars, has already made international waves, ranked among the world’s top 500 wrestlers and the first Malaysian to wrestle under New Japan Pro Wrestling and NWA. But watching him compete here, in front of a hometown crowd, brought his story full circle. He is no longer a dreamer hoping to make it abroad, he is part of a generation helping build something here. And he is not alone. Wrestlers like Miles Karu, The Wonderboy, Thommy Ardhi and Shivam represent a new breed (pun very much intended) of Southeast Asian talent that is not waiting to be discovered, they are already putting on shows that rival anything from overseas.