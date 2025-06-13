  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

Wrestling back youth

MYPW’s New Breed 3 reignites childhood memories with gusto

Yasmin Zulraez
(From left) Kaizul clashes with Blazing Raj in a high-stakes semifinal that had the crowd fired up and firmly divided.(From left) Kaizul clashes with Blazing Raj in a high-stakes semifinal that had the crowd fired up and firmly divided.

Until now.

At Malaysia Pro Wrestling’s (MYPW) New Breed 3 event in TTDI’s KuAsh Theatre, something unexpected happened: the nostalgia came flooding back, but so did something new, a realisation that wrestling in Malaysia is not just alive, it is thriving. And more than that, it is homegrown, with its own stars, its own crowd and its own brand of chaos that somehow feels even more personal than anything that came from the West.

$!(On the ground) Orion Black and Thommy Ardhi bring both grit and style to their bout in the Journey to Gold tournament.
Not just a show, a whole community

From the moment fans began lining up outside the theatre on May 10, it was clear this was not just another niche event. The crowd was a mix of everything: university students, longtime wrestling die-hards, families with kids in matching tag-team shirts and curious first-timers hoping for some throwback fun.

But once inside, the atmosphere shifted, not just excitement, but ownership. The crowd did not just show up for entertainment; they showed up for their people. Names like Emman Azman, Miles Karu, Kaizul and Poppy were met with chants and handmade signs. Everyone knew the cues. The in-jokes. The rivalries.

This was not just wrestling in Malaysia. It was Malaysian wrestling and that made all the difference.

$!The crowd matches the energy in the ring: loud, loyal and loving every second.
Scripted? Maybe. But the hype was real

Of course, the matches had all the tropes one might remember: surprise hitshots, dramatic staredowns, wipedowns taunting the crowd and underdogs making last-minute comebacks.

But the real joy came in watching it all unfold with a Malaysian twist. Kaizul’s dramatic rise through the Journey to Gold tournament had the audience chanting his namel. Poppy vs Lana XO had layers of both sass and skill, a crowd-pleaser of a match that balanced playful energy with real athleticism.

Then there was the main event, a four-way scramble for the MYPW Southeast Asia Title, where Shivam defended against Emman Azman, Shaheen and The Statement. It was fast, messy, dramatic and loud. Fans booed and cheered like it was a football match. It was impossible not to get swept up in the energy.

$!Chaos in the ring as multiple wrestlers collide during the Invitational Rumble, with fists, flips and flair flying in all directions.
Safe space for loud fun

What stood out most was not the action in the ring, it was the vibe in the room. Wrestling here is a space where everyone is free to be loud, silly and fully invested without judgement.

The crowd knew it was scripted. They knew the villains were acting, the drama dialled up. But that did not matter. There was sincerity beneath the surface, the wrestlers clearly cared and the audience gave that energy right back.

And the best part? It never felt like anyone was excluded. Whether someone came alone or in cosplay, it was clear they belonged. Even the rowdiest banter had an underlying respect, like everyone knew they were playing along with a shared fantasy.

$!Juicy Boyz defend their SPW Tag Team titles with synchronised moves, flashy confidence and just the right amount of attitude.
From import to identity

What MYPW has built over the past decade is no small feat. Wrestling, which once felt like an imported subculture from the West, now feels distinctly Malaysian, loud, chaotic, funny, emotional and full of heart.

The talent reflects this too. Emman Azman, one of the night’s biggest stars, has already made international waves, ranked among the world’s top 500 wrestlers and the first Malaysian to wrestle under New Japan Pro Wrestling and NWA. But watching him compete here, in front of a hometown crowd, brought his story full circle. He is no longer a dreamer hoping to make it abroad, he is part of a generation helping build something here.

And he is not alone. Wrestlers like Miles Karu, The Wonderboy, Thommy Ardhi and Shivam represent a new breed (pun very much intended) of Southeast Asian talent that is not waiting to be discovered, they are already putting on shows that rival anything from overseas.

$!Storytelling, sportsmanship and unfiltered fun collide in MYPW’s New Breed 3.
Wrestling as an adult

It is easy to brush wrestling off as something left behind in childhood. But stepping into that theatre proved something important, it still works and maybe even hits harder now.

Not because the punches are real, but because the people are.

The crowd cares. The performers care. And for a few hours, everyone in the room gets to cheer, scream, laugh and be completely present, in a way that feels increasingly rare in a world of half-watched TikToks and endless scrolling.

Final bell thoughts

MYPW’s New Breed 3 was a reminder of how far the scene has come and how it is carving out a space in Malaysia’s culture where storytelling, sportsmanship and unfiltered fun collide.

It is not about who wins. It is not even about the title belts. It is about the experience, shared, loud, imperfect and unforgettable. And for anyone who grew up watching wrestling on TV and thought it was just a phase, MYPW offers proof that maybe it was not.

Maybe the love for it was just waiting to be reignited, Malaysian-style.