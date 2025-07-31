Kelantan customs bust drug syndicate smuggling narcotics as chocolates

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Customs Department uncovered a drug syndicate’s elaborate scheme to smuggle narcotics worth over RM200,000 by disguising them as chocolates and candy. The operation was foiled following a raid at a courier facility in Pengkalan Chepa on July 15.

Kelantan Customs director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long revealed that officers seized 14 boxes containing various drugs, including 26.05 kg of compressed cannabis (worth RM85,981), 1.10 kg of cannabis buds (RM110,000), 0.11 kg of ketamine (RM5,500), 0.004 kg of MDMA (RM200,000), and 10 yaba pills (RM100,000).

“The syndicate attempted to deceive authorities by packaging the drugs to resemble food items like chocolates and sweets,“ Wan Jamal said. He added that the drugs were likely smuggled from Thailand and destined for multiple states, including Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, and Perlis.

Customs is collaborating with the courier company to trace the sender. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment upon conviction. - Bernama