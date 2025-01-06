KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Customs Department seized more than 1.72 million contraband cigarettes of various types, worth a total of RM1.48 million, from a house in Kampung Babong, here on May 7.

Its director, Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long, said the raid by members of the Kota Bharu enforcement branch’s operations team, at 10:30 am, resulted in the seizure of 1.72 million cigarettes from the house and the boot of a Toyota Inova at the location.

He said the modus operandi was to use the rented premises as a place to store contraband cigarettes before distributing them to customers with the vehicle.

“The total value of the seized cigarettes is RM1.48 million, including tax, and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) and Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

“Customs urge the public to help combat smuggling by providing information regarding any smuggling activities,” he said in a statement today.