Kelantan folk advises postponing travel to Thailand after Tak Bai bomb attack

KOTA BHARU: Malaysians should postpone all non-essential travel to Thailand following yesterday’s bomb attack in Tak Bai, Narathiwat.

State Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor emphasised that safety must remain the top priority for anyone still needing to visit the neighbouring country.

“Bombing incidents in Thailand are not new. So while the situation remain volatile, it’s best for people of this state to delay travel plans there, especially with the upcoming holiday season.”

He stressed that preventive measures are crucial to avoid incidents that could threaten personal safety during such volatile periods.

Kamaruddin spoke after opening the second branch of ‘Nasi Kerabu Kaklah’ in Kampung Kayu Rendang, Melor earlier today.

Three members of the Volunteer Defence Force sustained injuries when a bomb-rigged car exploded near a checkpoint in Kampung Khok Mafueang, Salamai subdistrict yesterday.

Narathiwat provincial police confirmed the bomb-laden vehicle was parked just ten metres from the Salamai checkpoint with its engine running before remote detonation.

Kamaruddin also addressed yesterday’s arrest of thirty-six undocumented immigrants from Myanmar on a chartered tour bus in Pasir Mas.

He warned that tour bus operators must not abuse the facilities granted by the state government for legitimate tourism purposes.

“The state government has long allowed sightseeing and chartered buses to enter the state. However, this facility must be used according to procedures. The tour bus is meant to carry tourists, not foreign workers.”

He expressed hope that this incident would not force the revocation of leniency previously granted to tour operators.

Battalion 8 of the General Operations Force detained the thirty-six illegal immigrants travelling on the chartered bus in Kampung Serongga, Pasir Mas yesterday. – Bernama