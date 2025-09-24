Kelantan government supports review of statutory rape laws for both parties

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has endorsed a proposal to review existing laws regarding consensual statutory rape cases.

State Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said it is unfair for only the male partner to face legal consequences when both individuals willingly engaged in sexual activity.

He stated that the proposal from Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat shows serious concern for the issue, which the state government shares.

“In cases of underage consensual sex, the girl should also bear responsibility,“ Mohamed Fadzli told reporters after attending the state executive council meeting.

He warned that letting the girl off without consequences creates an impression of no accountability and could lead to recurring issues.

The deputy menteri besar also suggested the federal government establish a special committee to study the proposal and determine appropriate measures.

He clarified that the punishment does not necessarily have to be criminal but should serve as an educational lesson for both parties.

Mohamed Fadzli explained that current practice typically sees the male partner charged with rape if above 16, while the girl faces no liability.

“That’s why we believe both sides - male and female - must be held responsible,“ he emphasised.

He reiterated the state government’s support for the police chief’s statement, framing it as an issue of education and fairness rather than mere punishment.

Mohd Yusoff sparked public debate last Monday by suggesting legal action against both individuals in consensual statutory rape cases.

He plans further discussions with stakeholders including the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department and Education Department.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail later clarified the police chief’s statement reflected personal views driven by concern over rising sexual offence cases in Kelantan. – Bernama