Kelantan govt expresses gratitude for flood assistance

TUMPAT: The Kelantan government extends its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all parties who have come forward to provide aid and contributions to flood victims in the state, said Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

He said those who have assisted included government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), influencers and entrepreneurs, who have contributed in various ways, such as providing food supplies, manpower and transportation services.

“This is a significant gesture for us, the people of Kelantan, and we cannot repay this kindness. May Allah accept their good deeds.

“On behalf of the state government, I apologise for any shortcomings or mistakes on our part,“ he told reporters at the International Financial Economy (IFE) Foundation aid reception and distribution ceremony at Masjid Ismaili, Pasir Pekan, here today.

Also present was IFE vice-president Aida Lim Abdullah.

When asked about allegations that some village heads were hoarding aid supplies, Mohamed Fadzli denied the claims, explaining that the assistance needed to be distributed fairly.

Meanwhile, Aida said IFE allocated nearly RM300,000 for flood victims in Kelantan, including 1,000 packs of dry food supplies, 500 mattresses and nearly 1,000 pillows.

“In addition to Kelantan, we have provided aid in Kedah, and tomorrow, we will head to Terengganu to deliver assistance to flood victims there,“ she said.