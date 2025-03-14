KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government will impose a fine of RM2,000 on individuals who dispose of bulk waste irresponsibly, particularly during the preparations for the Aidilfitri celebration in early April.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said that bulk waste disposal sites across the state will operate 24 hours a day throughout Ramadan and the Aidilfitri preparations to facilitate proper disposal of bulk waste.

He added that this measure is being implemented to prevent bulk waste from being disposed of in domestic bins, which could cause hygiene issues in the state.

“Those who dispose of bulk waste in existing bins can be fined up to RM2,000. The state government also provides bulk waste disposal services at a fee of RM20 per lorry to transport items such as mattresses, furniture, refrigerators and televisions,“ he told reporters after the T.E.C-Isuzu Ramadan Breaking of Fast programme on Thursday (March 13).

Hilmi also said that the public can contact their local authorities before disposing of bulk waste in their residential areas to avoid being fined.

“We also recommend that bulk waste be disposed of during the day to avoid any inconvenience,“ he added.