Kelantan Immigration detains 11 Myanmar nationals in Pasir Puteh operation

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Immigration Department has detained 11 Myanmar nationals during an enforcement operation conducted from last Tuesday until yesterday in Pasir Puteh.

State Immigration director Mohamed Yusoff Khan Mohd Hassan stated that the integrated operation, known as Ops Sapu, targeted foreigners in the Selising area following intelligence gathered by the Enforcement Division.

He confirmed that the individuals are suspected of committing offences under Sections 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

All detainees have been taken to the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot to facilitate further investigation.

Mohamed Yusoff Khan emphasised the department’s commitment to relentless enforcement operations aimed at combating the presence of illegal immigrants within the state.

He urged members of the public to provide any information regarding immigrants or illegal activities involving foreigners.

“We will not compromise,” he said, adding that stern action will be taken against any party who masterminds, facilitates, or is complicit in harbouring illegal immigrants.

The public can channel information via the hotline at 019-9840377 or through the official Immigration Department complaint website. – Bernama