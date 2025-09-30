Writer Rejab Ismail dies

KANGAR: Writer Rejab Ismail or better known as Rejab F.I., died at age 84 at his home in Tanjung Gorah, Repoh near here this morning.

Perlis Writers Association secretary Noor Zaidi Hamad, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the matter and said that Rejab died at about 4 am today.

“His remains will be buried after the Zohor prayer at the Islamic cemetery in Tanjung Gorah,“ he said.

Noor Zaidi said that to his knowledge, the Perlis-born writer and recipient of the 2016 Southeast Asian Writers Award suffered from high blood pressure and had a heart problem. - Bernama