Kelantan JPS to monitor river basins amid flood alert

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) will conduct continuous monitoring and issue flood warnings if significant rainfall persists in the main river basins across the state.

In a statement, the JPS said the monitoring follows a continuous rain warning (Alert) issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, which forecasts possible flooding in all districts from Dec 8 to 14.

“We will monitor all main river basins in the 10 districts in this state, namely in Tumpat, covering the Golok River Basin (Sungai Pengkalan Nangka and Sungai Mentua), the Kelantan River Basin, and the Pengkalan Nangka Basin. In Pasir Mas, monitoring includes the Golok River Basin (Sungai Bunut Susu and Sungai Meranti) and the Kelantan River Basin.

“For Kota Bharu, monitoring involves the Kelantan River Basin, while in Tanah Merah, it includes the Golok River Basin (Sungai Jegor) and Kelantan River Basin (Sungai Kusial, Sungai Manal, and Sungai Jedok),“ the statement said today.

Additionally, the JPS is monitoring three river basins in the Bachok district: Sungai Gali, Sungai Kemasin, and Sungai Semerak (Sungai Lubuk Nibong and Sungai Melor).

“In Machang, it involves the Kelantan River Basin (Sungai Abal, Sungai Bagan, Sungai Dalu, Sungai Galang, Sungai Hala, Sungai Hau, Sungai Joh, Sungai Kemudu, Sungai Kerak, and Sungai Kerawang).

“In Pasir Puteh, monitoring involves the Kelantan River Basin (Sungai Semerak and Sungai Tasek) and Semerak River Basin (Sungai Besut, Sungai Daran Buaya, Sungai Jelor, Sungai Kelong, and Sungai Rasau),“ the statement added.

In Kuala Krai, it covers the Kelantan River Basin (Sungai Durian, Sungai Tagor, Sungai Galas, Sungai Sedulek, Sungai Geh, Sungai Nal, Sungai Lebir, Sungai Mel, Sungai Mesek, and Sungai Pahi).

Meanwhile, in Jeli, monitoring includes the Golok River Basin (Sungai Buloh, Sungai Lanas, Sungai Legeh, and Sungai Satan) and the Kelantan River Basin (Sungai Pergau, Sungai Belahat, Sungai Jeli, Sungai Jentiang, and Sungai Taduh).

In Gua Musang, it involves the Kelantan River Basin (Sungai Aring, Sungai Chalil, Sungai Chiku, Sungai Cindai, Sungai Galas, Sungai Keneras, Sungai Ketil, Sungai Lebir, Sungai Nenggiri, Sungai Paloh, and Sungai Tupai).