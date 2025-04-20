Kelantan KPDN records over 200 violations, seizures exceed RM800,000

KOTA BHARU: This year the Kelantan branch of the Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry (KPDN) recorded 284 legal violations involving goods seizures worth over RM800,000 as of yesterday.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said 14 cases were taken to court, resulting in fines totalling RM50,000, while the amount collected from compounds reached RM50,300.

He said 55 arrests were recorded during the period due to ongoing statewide enforcement operations.

He added that 94 cases were opened under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, involving the seizure of controlled goods worth RM136,713.58 while the total seizure value under this Act reached RM804,996.48, and 54 arrests were made.

“The value of compounds under the Control of Supplies Act was RMRM130,300, while the fines imposed by the court totalled RM50,000,“ he told reporters after the KPDN Kelantan Aidilfitri celebration at his office today.

Azman added that his department also seized subsidised fuel comprising 20,846 litres of petrol valued at RM43,251.31 and 14,963 litres of diesel worth RM42,435.39.

In addition, KPDN Kelantan received 55 cases handed over by other enforcement agencies involving various controlled items such as petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas, sugar, cooking oil, and wheat flour, with total seizures amounting to RM113,387.04.