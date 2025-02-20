Kelantan MB’s WhatsApp account hacked

PETALING JAYA: The WhatsApp account of Kelantan Menteri Besar Nassuruddin Daud has been hacked.

In a Facebook post, he said that a police report has been filed by his special officer at the Commercial Crime Investigation Division (CCID) of the Kota Baru district police headquarters.

He also advised that anyone who has made a transaction to the mule account should file a police report as soon as possible.

“Eradicating commercial crime is a shared responsibility.”