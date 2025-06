BEIJING: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 289 kilometres (km) South-Southeast (SSE) of Ushuaia, Argentina at 1106 GMT on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey, Xinhua reported.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 57.25 degrees south latitude and 66.70 degrees west longitude.